The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reiterating its call for pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

As the Delta strain spreads and more pregnant women become critically ill, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new plea for pregnant women to get vaccinated on Wednesday.

“Based on new evidence on the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, the CDC recommends that all pregnant women get vaccinated against COVID-19,” the CDC added.

The vaccine is recommended for those over the age of 12, including breastfeeding mothers, women who are attempting to conceive, and those who may become pregnant in the future, according to the CDC.

Dr. Anne Schuchat, the CDC’s Principal Deputy Director, told the Senate in May that the agency already had “reassuring evidence” on immunizations for pregnant women in their third trimester.

Pregnant women should get the coronavirus vaccine, according to the CDC. https://t.co/ojgDfNghUF

Pregnant women are at a heightened risk of serious illness and pregnancy complications including miscarriages and stillbirths. Only 23% of expecting mothers have had at least one dose of the vaccine. According to the CDC, women who received the immunization have no higher risk of miscarriage.

“Increasing immunizations has never been more critical, as we face the highly transmissible Delta variant and devastating COVID-19 outcomes among unvaccinated pregnant women,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

Nationally, the increase in cases among pregnant women is lower than it was during the outbreak’s winter peak, but the numbers are higher in several states with low vaccination rates. Dr. Jane Martin, an obstetrician at Ochsner Baptist Medical Center in New Orleans, said, “This is by far the worst we’ve seen in the pandemic.”

Pregnant women should get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the CDC. https://t.co/MsPCeFUOPU

Martin stated that at the start of the epidemic, Ochsner had few pregnant patients who were unwell, but that has changed now. She now claims that the hospital admits “several seriously ill pregnant patients every day.”

Dr. Mark Turrentine, an obstetrics professor at Baylor College of Medicine, describes the circumstance as a “perfect storm.”

“We have a highly infectious form of the COVID-19 virus in a group of people who are mostly unvaccinated. As a result, there are a lot of sick people,” Turrentine explained.

Turrentine also discusses the major dangers of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection in pregnant women. “There is a three-fold increase in the likelihood of being admitted to intensive care, a two-and-a-half-fold increase in the likelihood of being placed on mechanical breathing or bypass support, and a. Brief News from Washington Newsday.