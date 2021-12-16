The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed 54 cases of clotting in adults who received the J&J COVID vaccine.

According to the Associated Press, a CDC advisory group suggested that Americans acquire the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination instead of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which has been linked to a rare blood clot that has killed nine people.

In addition to the nine confirmed fatalities, Dr. Isaac See of the CDC stated 54 clot instances in adults have been documented, and another two deaths are suspected to be linked to the J&J vaccine.

This suggestion, which CDC Director Rochelle Walensky must yet adopt, would alter the public perception that the three vaccine options are all equal.

About 16 million of the 200 million fully immunized Americans received the J&J shot. According to the FDA, around one out of every 100,000 vaccination doses has resulted in a clot. However, the CDC panel considers the clot to be harmful enough that it recommends the other vaccines – which do not cause clots – ahead of it.

Earlier in the epidemic, the J&J vaccine was seen as a better option because it only required one dose against two for the others. It was especially important for groups like the homeless, who authorities couldn’t ensure would go again to obtain their medication.

However, now that vaccines are more widely available in the United States, the CDC is taking a closer look at the J&J shot’s possible hazards.

Last April, the United States briefly halted single-dose J&J shots as scientists explored an unusual clotting problem. Eventually, officials judged that the advantages of a one-shot vaccine justified the risk of an extremely rare adverse effect—as long as patients were informed.

While it’s still uncommon, the FDA has informed health-care professionals that more cases have been reported since the spring.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) controls how vaccinations should be used in the United States, and its prominent advisory group is debating whether new safety data supports any new restrictions on J&J’s vaccine.

The other two vaccines used in the United States, from Pfizer and Moderna, are produced differently and don’t have the same clot risk, according to regulators. And, unlike in the spring, when vaccination supplies were scarce, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are now widely available in the United States.

