The CDC’s Definition of Immunization vs. Vaccination.

The news that Aaron Rodgers had contracted COVID-19 this week generated a debate over the differences, if any, between being immunized and being vaccinated against a virus.

When asked about his COVID-19 vaccination status, the Green Bay Packers quarterback previously told reporters that he was “immunized,” which many believed to suggest that he had taken one of the doses recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, after Rodgers tested positive for the virus earlier this week, the NFL Network and ESPN stated that sources told them Rodgers had not been inoculated against the virus, contrary to popular belief.

While it is thought that a person who recovers from a COVID-19 infection has some immunity that protects them from re-infection, the CDC published a study last month that found that vaccination gave superior protection than an immune response powered solely by a previous infection.

Regardless of whether they’ve tested positive for COVID-19 in the past, the CDC recommends that all eligible individuals get vaccinated against it.

Despite the CDC’s advice, some people feel that if they’ve already recovered from the illness, they’re immune to it. While the CDC emphasizes on its website that the phrases “immunization” and “vaccination” are frequently interchanged, the two terms have different official definitions.

“The act of injecting a vaccine into the body to generate protection from a certain disease,” according to the CDC.

In the meanwhile, the CDC defines immunization as “the process through which a person is protected against a disease through vaccination.”

Immunity, according to the CDC, is defined as protection against infection, whereas a vaccination is defined as a substance “used to enhance the body’s immunological response to illnesses.”

The CDC has been contacted by Washington Newsday for more information.

COVID-

The CDC has recommended 19 vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson for inoculating anyone aged 18 and up. Following the United States Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use approval, the CDC this week suggested a lower dose of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5 to 11.

Some people who were qualified for the program were encouraged to have a booster shot of select. This is a condensed version of the information.