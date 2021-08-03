The CDC Issues COVID Warnings in 16 More Countries; Where Can Americans Travel Safely?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added 16 more countries to its list of sites where Americans should avoid traveling due to a high risk of contracting COVID-19, including popular vacation spots like Greece and Ireland.

However, several of the nations considered safe by the CDC will not allow American passengers to enter, leaving many people wondering where they may travel safely.

The 16 countries put to the CDC’s highest COVID-19 warning Level 4—or “extremely high” risk—have had more than 500 COVID cases per 100,000 population in the last 28 days.

Americans are being advised to stay away from certain countries. If visiting these places is necessary, Americans should be properly vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Andorra, Curaçao, Gibraltar, Guadeloupe, Iran, Isle of Man, Kazakhstan, Lesotho, Libya, Malta, Martinique, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin, and the US Virgin Islands are among the nations the CDC warns Americans from visiting.

The CDC’s travel advisory list now has around 90 nations with Level 4 travel advisories. The United Kingdom, Puerto Rico, Portugal, and Spain are among those on the list.

Many of the nations the CDC believes Americans can travel to securely, including Australia, New Zealand, and some African countries, will not allow admission to U.S. citizens, which may make choosing a vacation location abroad more difficult.

Meanwhile, China enables visitors (including Americans) to come on one condition: they must have received a COVID-19 vaccination developed in China, which is currently unavailable in the United States.

There are some countries where Americans can travel with fewer restrictions, but they should have proof of vaccination and/or a recent negative COVID-19 test with them. At current time, Bermuda, Brazil, and Poland are among the foreign countries that allow Americans to visit.

The US Department of State has a full list of the limitations in place in each nation, which can be found on its website here, but tourists should verify with the country’s embassy for the most up-to-date information before arranging travels.

The United States also refuses entry to travelers from a number of countries, including numerous European ones. Some countries had been deleted from the list of those who were not allowed to enter the country. This is a condensed version of the information.