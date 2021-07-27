The CDC is tracking 200 cases of monkeypox in 27 states in the United States.

Monkeypox is a new illness that is spreading across the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to WebMD, some 200 instances of monkeypox have been reported across 27 states in the United States after a Texas man was brought to a local hospital and diagnosed with monkeypox on July 15 after flying from Lagos, Nigeria, to Atlanta before landing in Dallas on July 9.

Monkeypox is an uncommon disease that was initially detected in a lab monkey group in 1958. Monkeypox symptoms include aching muscles, fever, and backache, and it belongs to the same family as smallpox.

Fever, rashes, and swollen lymph nodes are among the clinical symptoms, according to Dr. Jay Gupta, Director of Florida Golf Coast University’s Public Health Program. “Typically, it lasts two to four weeks.”

According to ABC 7 News, the ailment causes hive-like welts to appear all over the body.

According to the CDC, the close quarters of the plane may have contributed to the monkeypox outbreak. People who sat within six feet of the Texas traveler, as well as flight attendants, passengers who used a certain bathroom during the flight, and family members who communicated with the patient, are now being closely monitored by health officials.

Because travelers were compelled to wear masks owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, and monkeypox is mostly disseminated through respiratory droplets, the CDC believes the danger of monkeypox spreading on planes and in airports is low.

The monkeypox virus is disseminated in the same way as SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to scientists. The disease can be passed from one person to another via respiratory droplets.

Despite this, monkeypox is known to produce only minor sickness and has a low death rate among individuals who catch it.

“The case mortality rate is probably between 1 and 10%,” Dr. Gupta stated. “People who were vaccinated for smallpox as children, like us, may have some immunity against Monkeypox,” he said, emphasizing the significance of getting vaccinated because there is currently no cure for the disease.

The CDC stated, “At this time, there is no known, safe treatment for monkeypox virus infection.” “Smallpox vaccine, antivirals, and vaccinia immune globulin (VIG) can all be employed to control a monkeypox outbreak in the United States.”