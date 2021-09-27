The CDC has charted the hotspots of the Salmonella outbreak as a potential source has been identified.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is still monitoring a salmonella epidemic with a “unknown food source,” according to the agency.

As of September 23, public health officials were investigating a multi-state outbreak of the mystery Salmonella Oranienburg infections, which had caused 279 illnesses.

In less than a week, the salmonella outbreak has more than doubled in terms of infections.

Despite eight new hospitalizations and a total of 26 deaths, the potentially lethal bacteria has not been linked to any deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which was contacted by This website for an update, has created a map depicting the 29 states where people were affected by the salmonella outbreak.

Texas and Oklahoma are the states most afflicted by the outbreak, with 81 and 40 confirmed sick patients, respectively, followed by Illinois and Virginia (23 and 22, respectively).

The CDC, however, warns that the outbreak may not be restricted to the states listed, stating on its website, “This is because many persons recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella.”

The outbreak strain of Salmonella Oranienburg was detected in a takeout condiment cup, according to the most current CDC update.

Onions, cilantro, and limes were among the ingredients in this dish.

Officials are still trying to figure out which of the cup’s ingredients is to blame for the outbreak.

“It is impossible to tell which food item was contaminated because various food products were included in the container and in the sample that was tested,” the FDA noted.

“We’re combining this information with other available data to further restrict the list of items that may be associated to illness.”

Salmonella bacteria are thought to be responsible for 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations, and 420 fatalities in the United States each year, with the bulk of these illnesses being caused by contaminated food.

“Most patients who get sick from Salmonella have diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps,” according to a statement on the CDC website. Symptoms often appear 6 hours to 6 days after infection and continue 4 to 7 days.

“Antibiotics should not be used because most patients heal without them. Antibiotics are normally reserved for persons who are sick or at danger of becoming sick.”

