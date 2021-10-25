The Cat’s hysterical reaction to being sat on by the family dog has gone viral.

The feline’s clever reply to a white golden retriever’s awkward effort at cuddling up to her owner’s cat has proven to be a success online.

Lindsay Curtis filmed the dog’s adorablely awkward efforts in a video shared to TikTok with the caption: “I know my dog did not just sit on the cat.”

Luna, the dog, can be seen slowly approaching a circular cushion with a white and grey cat relaxing in the center in the video.

Luna tramples across the cushion before depositing her rear on top of the increasingly alarmed cat, interrupting the feline’s comfortable slumber.

The video, which was first uploaded under the account @lindsaycurtis1, has received over 8 million views on TikTok. You can see it here.

WeRateDogs shared it on Twitter, where it received an additional 8.1 million views with the comment: “In her defense, that is her bed.”

The majority of the conversation surrounding the video clip, however, has concentrated on the cat’s amusing look over to his owner as the clip closes.

It was a look that said “you going to do something here?” to hayley halz, while Pie2thePie imagined the cat yelling “mooooommmmm!!!” like an aggrieved child yelling after a quarrel with a sibling.

“Are you people seeing this right now?” Ladybug parade envisioned the cat asking directly to viewers.

The gaze was viewed differently by Jamessmith920321, who claimed it seemed more like the cat was saying to his owner, “Oh, it’s not as horrible as I had imagined. This appeals to me.” That matches the footage of the cat appearing to be in no hurry to get up.

#fyp #cat #dog #MakeItCinematic #funny I know my dog didn't just sit on the cat #fyp #cat #dog #MakeItCinematic #funny Cavendish Music – Funny Song Others thought Luna's own stare at the camera at the end of the video was equally striking.

“I told you Linda, if the cat takes my seat again, I’m just going for it and won’t apologize,” Adbarnhart imagined the dog saying.

Some even speculated that it was the look of a dog who had just been caught doing something they shouldn’t have been doing.

