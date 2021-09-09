The Cat Dupes the Dog Into Entering the Cage, Then Shuts the Door.

Which animal is smarter, the cat or the dog? It’s a dispute that’s been going on for as long as anyone can remember among pet owners.

Canines, according to science, have the upper hand. According to a study conducted by neurologist Suzana Herculano-Houzel, dogs have around twice as many neurons as cats.

Neurons are the brain’s basic information processing components. The more neurons present, the more intellectually capable the animal is, according to Herculano-Houzel.

Cats, on the other hand, were shown to be better at solving puzzles than dogs, according to research released in 2006 by Eötvös Loránd University in Budapest, Hungary.

While the discussion continues, in a new viral video that has been making the rounds on social media, one cat has struck a blow for felines everywhere.

Milo, a brown tabby cat who lives with his owner Erika, has a TikTok account called mrmilothechonk, which is dedicated to his constant escapades.

Milo has amassed a cult following on the platform, with 1.6 million people tuning in to watch his daily exploits.

Erika uploaded a video to TikTok detailing how Milo is able to lure his owner’s Golden Retriever, Beckham, into entering inside his cage—and staying there.

Video appears to have struck a chord with cat and animal lovers, as it has had over 14 million views in just a few days. The video can be seen here.

@mrmilothechonk

Don’t worry, anytime Milo does anything like this, we let our dog out right away. #foryou #foryoupage #lol #funny #cats #catsoftiktok Jim Zartman’s “Sneaky Sneaky”

Viewers are guided through Milo’s strategy step by step in the video, which is accompanied by a series of captions that explain how the fraud works.

A caption reads, “When Milo is annoyed with our dog and wants him to go in his kennel.” “He enters and takes a seat.”

The caption reads, “Which then draws our dog into the container.” “Milo then swiftly exits. Then he stands there, as though he doesn’t want to leave.”

Then there’s the icing on the cake.

The caption explains, “Milo then partially closes the box door.” “Our dog isn’t the smartest and he thinks,” says the owner. This is a condensed version of the information.