The Cast of ‘The Sopranos’ on What They’d Ask James Gandolfini If He Was Still Alive

The last episode of The Sopranos aired in 2007, and star James Gandolfini died seven years later in 2013 at the age of 51 following a heart attack.

The show’s popularity has survived since it ended and Gandolfini died, staying a beloved example of premium television and a pop-culture fixture.

Fans were transported back to Tony Soprano’s world in 2021 with the release of The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel film starring the late Gandolfini’s son, Michael, in his father’s legendary role.

Michael Imperioli and Steve Schippra, who played Christopher Moltisanti and Bobby Baccalieri, respectively, have been revisiting the thrill of the show through their podcast, Talking Sopranos, since last year.

Imperioli and Schippra examine every episode from the show’s six-season run in this podcast, which contains numerous performers, writers, directors, producers, and others who were involved in its production.

Of course, Gandolfini himself is conspicuously absent from all of this.

Imperioli and Schippra were interviewed by Washington Newsday about the release of their new book “Woke Up This Morning: The Definitive Oral History of The Sopranos,” and were asked what questions they would have asked the late James Gandolfini if they could have him on the podcast.

“That is a good question,” Imperioli remarked, while Schippra added, “We’ve never been asked that before.”

“Now that time has passed, I’d like to question him about it—he worked so hard.” He was the workhorse, working 16-hour days and not having much of a social life while we were shooting. “How does that feel now?” I’d inquire. According to Schippra.

“Does he long for it?” “Does he miss Tony Soprano’s character?” he continued. “I’m sure he misses the boys, and I know from being on set that I can answer that.” But I’d just ask him that, and I’d probably suggest that we go out and have a drink, which we’ve done a thousand times.” Imperioli stated that he would question him about how he became Tony Soprano.

"I'd also ask him that." But that's because I've never heard it fully discussed. How did he get into the character? What happened?