The Cast of ‘The Goonies’ Then and Now: What the Child Actors Have Been Up to.

The Goonies is a film about a bunch of kids who embark on a major excursion with their teenage siblings and friends. The film became a classic because of the wonderful way the youngsters use their imaginations to cope with their pain and separation, which turns out to be genuine.

The children are packing up their stuff as their homes are being foreclosed on near the beginning of the film.

An old doubloon and treasure map are among these artifacts, and they embark on a journey to preserve their houses.

Some of the child actors in the film, such as Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, and Martha Plimpton, are well-known for their adult roles, while others have retired from the spotlight.

We go back in time to see what happened to these characters after the events of The Goonies, all these years later.

Mikey Walsh is played by Sean Astin.

Sean Astin has continued to work as an actor since The Goonies, and has previously featured on screen.

Following The Goonies, he appeared in a slew of major films, including Toy Soldiers in 1991 and Courage Under Fire in 1996. The Lord of the Rings trilogy, in which he played Samwise Gamgee, was his big break in adult films.

Since then, he’s had a variety of television roles, including as Bob Newby in Stranger Things, a show inspired by The Goonies.

Brand Walsh is played by Josh Brolin.

Josh Brolin is another actor who has continued to work after The Goonies, despite the fact that the film was his first on-screen appearance.

He has acted in films that have received Academy Award nominations, such as Milk from 2009, and smaller films like No Country For Old Men and Inherent Vice.

He is now most recognized for his blockbuster roles as Thanos and Cable in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as his role as Cable in Deadpool 2.

Chunk Cohen is played by Jeff Cohen.

In the film, Jeff Cohen played the Truffle Shuffle fan, one of the group’s most popular roles.

Cohen left acting in the early 1990s to pursue a career as a lawyer, despite appearing in several films after The Goonies.

He is now a partner with Cohen Gardner LLP, a firm that specializes in the entertainment business.

Mouth Devereaux is played by Corey Feldman.

By the time he was a teenager, Corey Feldman had already established himself as a child star. This is a condensed version of the information.