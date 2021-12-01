The Cast of ‘The B***h Who Stole Christmas’ on a ‘Special’ Festive Film and RuPaul’s Orbit

The B***h Who Stole Christmas is RuPaul’s take on the holiday classic, starring over 20 Drag Race queens as well as the “Supermodel of the World.”

The camp holiday film follows journalist Olivia St. Lapelle (Krysta Rodriguez) on her quest to unearth secrets in the community of Tuck-a-Hoe on the orders of her editor Hannah (RuPaul).

Olivia, on the other hand, is pushed into their “Winter Ball” pageant when she arrives. To win the challenge, she teams up with locals Ginger Minj, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Peppermint, and Jan, who portray queens Ginger Minj, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Peppermint, and Jan.

The Washington Newsday spoke with Rodriguez and her co-star Andy Ridings, who plays Big Russ, about filming on the holiday film and being in RuPaul’s “orbit.”

“It was incredible to be able to witness her transformation,” Rodriguez said of the drag queen. “She walks, I believe Andy was there, and it was the first time she stepped on set, and the energy in the entire area altered. We were outside, and there were hundreds of people, and the energy in the entire area moved.

“We were outside, and it felt as if we were suddenly in her world; it’s an extraordinary power that she carries around with her, and I was simply honored to be a part of it for a brief while.

“[RuPaul] clearly owns the space and the room, understands what she wants, and has won the respect of everyone in the room, which is fantastic to watch.”

Ridings added the following: “100%, I remember that moment very clearly because Ru stepped onto the stage and I recall thinking she was like 11 feet tall.

“I felt like, ‘Oh, this lady is such an awesome individual,’ but also so down to earth… just talking to her was just so simple and delightful,” says the author.

Rodriguez couldn’t help but compliment her co-stars Ginger, Peppermint, Hytes, and Jan, who weren’t the only drag queens to sashay onto the set.

She remarked of working with the RuPaul’s Drag Race legends, ” “It was fantastic; I enjoyed being able to act in those parts.

“They’re all great at comedy, and they’re all great at what they do with their personas, but they were also getting to play other parts.

“As a result, we. This is a condensed version of the information.