The cast of Season 30 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ has been revealed on ‘GMA.’

Dancing With the Stars is a reality show that airs on ABC. The much-loved ABC comedy is due to return on Monday, September 20, at 8 p.m. E.T. for its 30th season. During the season debut, the celebrity-professional pairs will be unveiled. For the time being, all we know is the roster of 15 celebrities who will compete for the Mirrorball Trophy, as well as the 15 professional dancers who will train them.

The Famous People Siwa, JoJo

JoJo Siwa, a YouTube star and actress, will be the first celebrity to be paired with a professional of the same sex on Dancing With the Stars.

Suni Lee is a model and actress.

Suni Lee, an Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics, was one of the first contenders to be named.

Lee is returning to the dancefloor after winning gold in the women’s artistic solo all-around competition and bronze in the uneven bars final at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Following Shawn Johnson, Nastia Liukin, Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez, Simone Biles, and Mary Lou Retton, Lee is the seventh Olympic gymnast to participate on the show.

Melanie C. (Melanie C.

Melanie C, a member of the Spice Girls, will also compete.

Matt James is a writer who lives in the United

Matt James is most known for being on Season 25 of The Bachelor, where he was the show’s first African American lead.

James announced the news with a photo of himself with Dancing With the Stars co-stars Suni Lee and Olivia Jade on Instagram.

d=“M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 This is a condensed version of the information.