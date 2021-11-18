The Cast of ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’: A Spoiler-Free Guide

Given the franchise’s popularity, Ghostbusters: Afterlife has a lot of shoes to fill. Fortunately, the new film features a cast of new and interesting characters, providing a fresh perspective on the old Ghostbusters universe.

Jason Reitman, a co-writer and director, takes over the reins from his father, Ivan, who directed the originals. While the franchise will welcome new performers, several Ghostbusters favorites will return in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

The film will be released in theaters on November 19, 2021.

In anticipation of the spiritual sequel’s release, here’s a (spoiler-free) summary of each of the Ghostbusters: Afterlife characters.

Phoebe Spengler – McKenna Grace

McKenna Grace, a talented young actress, plays Phoebe Spengler, a clever yet socially awkward young woman. She’s the Spengler family’s youngest member, and she tries to make friends in her new surroundings by telling fantastically awful jokes.

Trevor Spengler – Finn Wolfhard

Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) plays Phoebe’s older brother Trevor. The adolescent appears to be more preoccupied with the other sex than with the strange events taking place at his new home and in the neighborhood, but when he discovers the iconic Ecto-1, he is dragged into the Ghostbusting world.

Callie Spengler – Carrie Coon

Callie Spengler, played by Carrie Coon of The Leftovers, has her life turned upside down when she and her two children Trevor and Phoebe move to the little town of Summerville at the start of Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Logan Kim hosts a podcast.

Logan Kim, who goes by the moniker Podcast because he enjoys making podcasts, steals numerous scenes. As the secrets of Summerville’s background begin to emerge, he is the first kid to introduce himself to and befriend Phoebe, and the two get up to a lot of trouble together.

Mr. Grooberson – Paul Rudd

Mr. Grooberson, Phoebe’s summer school instructor, is played by Paul Rudd, who adds his charming comedic talents to Ghostbusters: Afterlife. He starts to like Callie Spengler and fills the younger characters in on the events of the original Ghostbusters.

Lucky Domingo – Celeste O’Connor

Lucky Domingo, played by Celeste O’Connor, is the first person Trevor notices in his new town. She works in a diner, which inspires Trevor, who is in love with her. They create a bond that is put to the test as they are dragged into the. This is a condensed version of the information.