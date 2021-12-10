The Cast Explains 5 of the Show’s Wildest Moments on Apple TV+’Dr. Brain’

Dr. Brain, an Apple TV+ sci-fi thriller, has come to an exciting finale, with brain scientist Koh Se-won finally solving the series’ numerous secrets (Lee Sun-kyun).

Se-won has had a lot to deal with over the course of the six-episode series, from figuring out who was behind many mysterious murders to figuring out what happened to his son Do-yoon (Jung Si-on).

Dr. Brain, based on Hongjacga’s webtoon of the same name, features several surprising turns and chaotic moments that were sure to keep audiences on their toes, as the director and some of the cast recounted to The Washington Newsday.

**Warning: This article includes minor Dr. Brain spoilers**

1. Se-won synchronizes his brain with the brain of a dead cat.

One of the most shocking aspects of the show is that Se-won can brain-sync not only with recently departed humans, but also with animals.

In one episode, Se-won syncs his brain with his cat, who died after being hit by a car, to discover if the feline witnessed anything strange in regard to his wife Jae-lover yi’s Lim Jun-suspicious ki’s death (Kim Joo-hun).

Se-won is able to glimpse the cat’s memories as a result of this experiment, but that’s not all: he also learns the cat’s powers, such as the ability to see at night and climb trees with ease, which he uses to locate Jun-missing ki’s daughter Hee-jin (Han Cho-yi).

While Se-brain won’s sync with the cat was a narrative from the original webtoon, director Kim Jee-woon was eager to make it his own, according to The Washington Newsday.

“I attempted to take that portion a little bit longer and include more information and scenes to how the main character uses those talents to solve the mystery,” Kim added.

“As a result, it’s not necessarily a superhero vibe. However, when we were creating the storyline structure, we felt it would be intriguing if not just the memories, but also the habits and physical characteristics of that individual could be transmitted to the protagonist.

"We reasoned that it would be more fascinating to go at that time.