The case of a missing woman who was allegedly held captive in a cage half-naked has taken a new turn.

An inquiry into the disappearance of a lady who was allegedly held captive in a cage has taken an unexpected turn after the key suspect’s residence, where she is thought to have been held captive, was set on fire.

Cassidy Rainwater, 33, was reported missing on August 25, six weeks after she was last seen, according to court documents acquired by Fox4. In connection with Rainwater’s disappearance, James Phelps, 58, and Timothy Norton, 56, have been charged with kidnapping, assisting a felony, causing injury, and intimidation. Her current location is unknown.

According to court records, Phelps was the last person to see Rainwater. Phelps was interviewed by a detective at his home on Moon Valley Road in Lebanon, Dallas County, Missouri, on September 1. Rainwater had been residing with Phelps until she “got back on her feet,” according to court filings, and she had mentioned relocating to Colorado.

Rainwater had left his home in the middle of the night a month prior, according to Phelps, and caught a ride from a vehicle she spotted at the end of his driveway. He claimed he hadn’t seen or heard from her in a long time.

During this visit, the detective saw that the loft area of the home where Rainwater had allegedly been staying appeared to have been “stripped,” and that none of her things were visible in the room at the time, according to court filings.

According to court filings, an FBI agent in Kansas City called the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office on September 16 about an anonymous report alleging a photo existed depicting Rainwater confined and semi-naked.

According to court filings, investigators discovered seven photographs of Rainwater partly naked and imprisoned on his property after obtaining a search warrant for Phelps’ cell phone.

During this time, detectives recognized Norton as a person of interest in the case. According to court filings, police began to think Norton was not providing them with accurate information following an initial interview with him, during which he claimed to be a truck driver who lived in his rig when not working.

Norton admitted to knowing Rainwater was being held in a second interview on September 20, according to the records.