The care home industry is meeting with government authorities to discuss obligatory vaccinations for employees.

Care leaders are meeting with government authorities to discuss required coronavirus vaccinations for care home personnel, which they fear would discourage individuals from working in the industry.

Representative organisations have expressed concerns that making the vaccine mandatory will dissuade people from entering the labor and cause those who are already employed to leave.

Ministers are expected to announce the decision in the coming days, following a consultation on employing staff vaccination to protect the most vulnerable from Covid-19 in England.

Professor Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, has said doctors and care workers had a “professional obligation” to protect their patients. Health Secretary Matt Hancock is believed to be in favor.

Another round of consultations is likely to commence on whether other health and care workers should receive the vaccines as well.

On Wednesday, care providers and representatives will participate in a virtual meeting with officials from the Department of Health and Social Care to examine the matter.

The decision, initially reported by the Guardian, has sparked debate, with the GMB union stating that more than a third of carers would contemplate quitting if vaccinations were made mandatory.

Dr. Susan Hopkins, Covid-19 strategic response director at Public Health England, said there are “pros and cons to any debate on mandatory vaccination,” with one potential drawback being that “people may vote with their feet, not want to have the vaccine, and thus not work in a care home, and that could lead to staff supply issues in care homes.”

“I will remain a little bit concerned that we will have shortages of care staff once the mandate has come into effect,” she told the Science and Technology Committee, “but I am confident that the vast majority of care workers do want to do the right thing and get vaccinated to protect the elderly under their care.”

Before the epidemic, Mike Padgham, head of the Independent Care Group (ICG), which represents care homes in Yorkshire, claimed recruitment was “always difficult” and “is becoming more crucial now.”

