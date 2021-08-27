The ‘Candyman’ Soundtrack: Every Song from the 2021 Film

In 1992, composer Philip Glass created an iconic soundtrack for the original Candyman, which included the Candyman’s theme “Music Box.” The soundtrack for the 2021 remake was composed by Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe, who was inspired by the first film as well as the locale in Chicago.

Along with the instrumental music, there are a few well-known songs, including a few that have been reimagined for the film.

Lowe has talked about how he used sounds from Cabrini-Green, Chicago, to add richness to the music and create a soundscape for the film.

“When I first got to Chicago in my early twenties, I lived very close to Cabrini-Green, so there was already a relationship there,” he remarked in the film’s press notes.

“When producer Ian Cooper called to ask if I wanted to recreate the soundtrack, I went back and watched the original picture and listened to Philip Glass’ score again.

“I went to Cabrini-row Green’s dwellings and took ambient recordings of the area. I went inside some buildings to record the natural sounds of vacant spaces, insects, wind, and helicopters passing overhead.

“Being able to incorporate actual ambient sound from the locales as textural elements into the composition was vital and necessary for me.”

However, there are a few songs in the film that aren’t on the soundtrack that you might recognize.

