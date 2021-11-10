The Bubonic Plague has been found in a Colorado house cat.

According to local health officials in Jefferson County, Colorado, a domestic cat tested positive for bubonic plague.

The cat tested positive on October 29 in the town of Evergreen, according to Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH).

Officials believe the cat became infected by coming into contact with a diseased animal, possibly a rat. According to the statement, this is the county’s first instance of plague this year.

Plague is a disease caused by Yersinia pestis bacteria, which can be found in wild rats and the fleas that feed on them. The bacteria is usually spread by the bites of infected fleas.

After feeding on infected wild animals such chipmunks, prairie dogs, rabbits, ground squirrels, rock squirrels, tree squirrels, mice, and woodrats, these fleas pick up the bacteria.

They can then use bites to spread the germs to humans and other creatures. Infected pets and humans can become sick by coughing on infected animals or by coming into direct contact with their blood or tissues.

Ingesting an infected animal or carrying one in their mouths can potentially expose cats and dogs.

Cats, rather than dogs, appear to be more susceptible to plague. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, there appears to be a high mortality rate among plague-infected wild and domestic felines, especially when they do not receive immediate antibiotic treatment (AVMA).

According to the AVMA, the case mortality rate for untreated bubonic plague in cats is roughly 60%.

Swollen, painful lymph nodes, referred to as “buboes,” are a symptom of bubonic plague.

Fever, inflammation, vomiting, dehydration, diarrhea, swollen tonsils, anorexia, discharge from the eyes, mouth ulcers, and loss of appetite are all signs of bubonic plague in cats and other animals.

“While plague is a serious disease, and cases of animal-borne disease in household pets are never something we want to see,” said Jim Rada, director of environmental health services at Jefferson County Public Health, “it is normal and expected for some animals to contract plague in Jefferson County each year.”

Antibiotics can be used to treat the plague, but fatality rates are significant if drugs are not given promptly.

Jefferson County is a public entity. This is a condensed version of the information.