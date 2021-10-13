The bomb squad discovered a suspicious box outside an Oregon library that was full with books.

A strange Styrofoam container placed outside of a local Oregon library has been discovered to be packed with books.

On Tuesday, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Deschutes Public Library branch, along with a local Oregon bomb squad, to investigate a mystery Styrofoam container that had appeared on the library’s doorsteps.

Nearby buildings, including City Hall, were instructed to shelter in place while the Styrofoam container was investigated by authorities and the bomb squad. The crate was X-rayed, and it was discovered that there were books inside.

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Chad Davis told KTVZ that the library did the right thing by notifying 911 about the unknown danger.

“During their initial walk-around of the premises, they discovered a Styrofoam box at the front door, outside the door,” Davis said. “We were contacted by them, and we contacted the OSP explosives squad. They dispatched a technician from Bend, who arrived and X-rayed the crate, revealing that it contained books.” Davis continued, “They were closed for two days over the weekend, Sunday and Monday.” “They do not accept contributions. Nothing was written on it, not even a note. They were working hard.” Davis concluded his remarks by stating that his department, too, does not open unknown parcels or deliveries.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office was approached for more information by Washington Newsday.

A number of bomb threats have been made in 2021, prompting police enforcement to file criminal charges against individuals who have made them.

Michael Varrone, of Charlotte, Michigan, was charged on August 20 with two counts of false report or threat of terrorism, as well as one count of false report of a bomb threat.

Varrone allegedly called the Michigan state Capitol on January 7 and asked that everyone leave because the building was about to explode. The building was temporarily closed until local officials determined that the bomb threat was unfounded. Varrone’s actions come a day after Trump supporters staged a sit-in at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C.

On August 10, a Utah lady was charged with making a bomb threat in order to get off of work early.

The 21-year-old from Coalville, Utah sent her father a text message that stated, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.