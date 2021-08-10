The Bolt Duffel Bag by WaterField is both stylish and functional.

Call the Bolt Duffel Bag from WaterField a weekender or all-around carry bag for a man. It’s something I’m sure my late hubby would have adored. It’s elegant but not fussy, has plenty of appropriately sized pockets (underscore this rare feature), and is built to resist tons of under-the-seat scrunching and powerful tugs on its zippers.

I like those characteristics as well, but I wasn’t aware of them at first. If your style is similar to mine––bohemian meets modern urban––you’ll be drawn to the waxed canvas and leather structure of this purse. I’m inclined to say it appears casual, but the truth is that the popular style reflects your particular taste. It looks equally at home on a C-suite executive’s desk as it does on a footloose nomad’s yoga mat.

We’ve all had duffel bags that were more about style than function––and don’t even get us started on durability. The Bolt Duffel Bag, as cheesy as it may sound, is more than a lovely face––it gets the job done. Its four outside pockets are generously sized, with two large, open pockets on the ends and two smaller, magnetically closing pockets on the front. There won’t be any tight squeezes for your water bottle, e-reader, phone, keys, or other essentials. The lined front pockets hold your glasses, phone, or other easily scratched item. That’s one of those tiny extras that a luxury designer throws in because they know you’ll like it.

The internal design of most duffel bags irritates me. When I look inside, no matter how meticulously I pack them, I find a tangle. The Bolt Duffel Bag’s two internal pockets solve this problem. You can keep shoes on one side and clothes on the other while using it as a weekender. Personal items should go on one side of the bag, while your laptop and papers should go on the other. Toss it around with the two firmly connected handles or the supplied shoulder strap, which is attached to the D-rings. YKY splash-proof zippers keep your gear dry as well.

Small or large, waxed canvas or tough ballistic nylon, and a range of color combinations are available.

