The board of Vermont’s lone school district voted against imposing a mask mandate.

According to the Associated Press, the school board in Canaan, Vermont, which is understood to be the only one in the state without a mask mandate, voted 5-1 against the measure last month.

The Vermont Agency of Education has proposed that schools require students to wear masks. Canaan School Board Chair Dan Wade said the board does not oppose wearing masks in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak, but it opposes making them mandatory.

Wade told the Caledonian Record that he asked the Vermont School Boards Association if “we can actually enforce it, which at the time was a very debatable topic, and the answer was, ‘no, I don’t think we can.’”

The board, on the other hand, advises that masks be worn and has made them mandatory on school buses.

The Vermont Department of Health reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 across the state on Friday.

It’s critical to put COVID-19 figures into context. Despite what you may hear on the internet, Vermont is in a better position to cope with COVID than any other state. The evidence is clear: vaccines work and are the most effective tool we have to combat this illness. https://t.co/7oTKfOyHPZ

September 1, 2021 — Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott)

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Last month, the board of the district that straddles the Canadian border and New Hampshire voted 5-1 to reject the state’s COVID-19 preventive recommendations, which included the use of face masks once school resumed.

Karen Conroy, the superintendent of Canaan, said the school has been encouraging immunizations, and an anonymous survey indicated that 86 percent of students who replied had had vaccinations.

“All of my elementary classroom instructors were wearing masks,” she remarked as she walked around the school on Thursday, “but the majority of pupils are not, based on their parents’ choice.”

The death toll from COVID-19 in Vermont has surpassed 280.

