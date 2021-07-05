The Blackfish Music Video Scandal by Iggy Azalea Is Explained

Iggy Azalea’s Blackfish Music Video Scandal Is Explained

Iggy Azalea’s new single, “I Am the Stripclub,” has surpassed three million YouTube views since its July 2 release, thanks to its slick new video.

However, a lot of enemies have accused the 31-year-old Australian rapper of Blackfishing in the video.

In one image, the usually blonde singer is seen donning a long black wig and flanked by a horde of vogueing dancers in the back of a truck.

The actress was accused of blackfishing for darkening her complexion for the film when screenshots from the moment began to circulate on Twitter over the weekend.

According to NBC News, hip-hop journalist Wanna Thompson created the term “Blackfishing” (at least in part) in 2018, when she published a Twitter thread of non-Black public figures who had used makeup, Photoshop, and cosmetic surgery to make themselves appear Black or mixed race.

Some have compared it to blackface, the discriminatory practice of a non-Black person applying dark makeup to imitate the appearance of a Black person dating back generations.

Azalea, whose real name is Amethyst Kelly, instantly responded to the charges, calling them “crazy and untrue” and stating that she was no darker than usual in the video.

On Twitter, Azalea responded to the criticism, writing: “I’m not interested in something so ridiculous and false. I’m wearing Armarni foundation in shade 6; I’ve been wearing it for three years.

“Every music video since Sally Walker has had the same tint. Suddenly, I’m in a club environment wearing a black wig, and it’s making a problem.”

As the backlash mounted, the actress replied by posting a photo of the exact ingredient she uses.

“This is the color I wear, it’s the arm color of a tan white person,” she added. “I’m not donning any obscenely dark make-up.

“Everyone appears to be darker in the club scene; after all, it is a club scene! When all I’ve done is change my hair color, I’m weary of people twisting my words or creating a huge deal out of nothing.”

In. The following is a condensed version of the data.