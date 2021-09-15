The billboard that compared Donald Trump to Jesus Christ has been taken down.

Former President Donald Trump’s billboard proclaiming him to be the second coming of Jesus Christ has been taken down.

The ad was noticed outside the Georgia city of Fort Oglethorpe earlier this week by Washington Post political reporter Eugene Scott, who tweeted a photo of it.

It included a photo of Trump watching, as well as a misquoted Bible phrase that read, “Unto us a son is delivered, and the government shall be upon his shoulders.” The quote on the billboard was taken from Romans 8:17, which was wrong.

September 13, 2021 — Eugene Scott (@Eugene Scott)

In reality, it was paraphrased from Isaiah 9:6, which says, “For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders.” And he’ll be known as the Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, and Prince of Peace.”

The billboard garnered significant condemnation on Twitter, with Scott’s fans calling it “misleading” at best and “sacrilegious” and “blasphemous” at worst.

Reagan Outdoor Advertising, who owns and runs the billboard space, has confirmed that the ad has been removed since then.

Scott Hibberts, the general manager of Reagan Outdoor Advertising-Chattanooga, verified the display’s message was removed on Monday in an email to the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

The ad was originally posted for a client working with Atlanta-based Impact Outdoor Media Group, according to Hibberts. He also stated that his firm was unable to provide any additional information on the client in question.

Impact Outdoor Media Group of Atlanta has been contacted by this website.

Reagan Outdoor Advertising “supports our advertiser’s First Amendment rights and the use of our displays to promote legal products and services, as well as other messages that may be editorial in nature,” according to Hibberts, who cited no specific reason for the ads’ removal.

However, he did add that the company provides businesses and people with “a strong platform to reach the public as long as such messages are not disrespectful to the community’s moral norms, do not provide misleading or deceptive statements, and are legal.”

“The views stated on our billboards belong to our advertisers,” Hibberts added.

