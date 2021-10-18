The Biden Administration Announces a Toxic Chemicals Protection Strategy for Drinking Water.

The Biden administration has unveiled a new effort to protect the nation’s water systems from a harmful chemical present in everyday items.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced proposals on Monday to regulate PFAS (perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl compounds) pollution in American rivers, wells, and other water sources.

The plan, according to EPA Administrator Michael Regan, is a long-overdue approach that will last at least until Joe Biden’s term in office.

“For far too long, families across America – particularly those in underprivileged communities – have been exposed to PFAS in their water, air, or on the ground where their children play,” Regan said.

It is a “holistic national” approach, according to Regan, that will hold polluters accountable and safeguard those who are most affected by contaminated water.

The EPA explains the actions it will take to decrease PFAS pollution in a factsheet released accompanying the strategy. Understanding the chemical in question, preventing it from entering the environment in the first place, and holding polluters accountable for any damages will be central to the plan, with a focus on marginalized populations.

The EPA will pursue a hazardous substance designation to financially penalize violators, as well as an enforceable drink water safety standard, more monitoring and data collecting, and a review of previous PFAS actions to determine which were the least protective.

The Biden administration has spoken out about the problems that polluted water supplies are causing in communities across the country. Biden has used examples like the 2014 lead poisoning crisis in Flint, Michigan, as justification for pursuing infrastructure changes that would reduce the likelihood of similar catastrophes occurring again.

Climate justice has been a key component of Biden’s platform due to the disproportionate impact of these environmental challenges on communities of color.

PFAS is a chemical that can be found in a wide range of popular household items, which may add to the EPA’s challenges.

Nonstick cookware, stain-resistant carpeting, waterproof clothing, and even personal care products are among the products that contain PFAS, according to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry. Inadvertently consuming PFAS from polluted water or eating meals packed in PFAS-containing material are two common ways to be exposed to it.

Regan was previously a leading environmental authority in North Dakota.