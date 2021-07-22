The BetterMe Mission: Weight Loss Through Cultivating A Deep Sense Of Self-Love

Unrealistic health standards and beauty advertising are being pushed on us from all sides these days. According to the Florida House Experience, 87 percent of women and 65 percent of men compare their bodies unfavorably to images they see on social and traditional media. This distorted and frankly unattainable idea of beauty wreaks havoc on people’s body image, self-esteem, and mental health in general. Airbrushed-perfect skin, a snatched waist, not a single fat roll in sight – this distorted and frankly unattainable idea of beauty wreaks havoc on people’s body image, self-esteem, and mental health in general.

The advertising and fashion industries, as well as the all-consuming presence of social media in our life, are important contributors to the rising number of eating disorders, rising depression rates, and soaring demand for plastic surgery around the world.

Normal and natural people are underrepresented in the media and in the health and beauty industry. They promote the dream of becoming ‘perfect’ in order to increase sales, leaving us, the consumers, feeling self-conscious and insufficient.

Rather than displaying stretch marks as our tiny battle scars, we go to great lengths to remove them with lasers. Rather than embrace our ever-changing bodies, we hide them beneath layers of clothing. When we work on ourselves, we frequently do so from a place of self-hatred rather than from a place of self-love. However, at BetterMe, we encourage you to approach weight loss and exercise from a more self-accepting perspective, and to always begin with love rather than pushing!

The Weight-Loss Script Is Being Rewritten

Accepting yourself as you are, overcoming your own resistance to change, working toward self-compassion, combating poor self-image, and loving yourself hard enough to go on the journey of self-improvement should be the goal of weight reduction, not punishing diets and exhausting workouts.

BetterMe is a body-positive fitness and weight reduction tool that can help you go from “I hate my body” to “I love myself, which is why I work on myself” after 4 years of trial and error. Our goal is to teach you that the number on the scale is just that – a number! Obsessing over calories, going on detoxes, and performing hundreds of squats till your legs give out aren’t the way to excellent health and weight loss. That self-love won’t arise out of nowhere once you lose a few pounds.

Choosing to feel good about what you eat and what you wear is a conscious decision. Brief News from Washington Newsday.