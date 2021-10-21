The Best Wes Anderson Films Of All Time, From “The French Dispatch” to “Rushmore”

Some filmmakers, like great singers, painters, and photographers, have a distinct style that you immediately identify and attribute to their genius—even if the link is only subconscious.

We’re not talking about the Coldplays of the world, or the all-singing, all-dancing direction of (almost) every Ryan Murphy release ever; we’re talking about those truly iconic artists who make you feel every note and word as if it were written just for you, whose every new release feels like coming home, even if the furniture has moved around.

Wes Anderson, a 52-year-old Texan with a passion for symmetry, color blocking, and pantsuits, is one such filmmaker.

Anderson has written, directed, and produced nine films (ten if you count his future project Asteroid City) since his debut in 1996 with the famous Bottle Rocket starring Owen and Luke Wilson, and has been nominated for five Academy Awards. His style is so distinct that it has sparked the #AccidentallyWesAnderson movement.

Aside from honors and social standing, he has an outstanding cast of actors at his disposal, including Bill Murray, the Wilson brothers, Frances McDormand, and Tilda Swinton. Nobody seems to be able to resist the attraction of working on another project with Wes, and when he does (here’s looking at you, Timothée Chalamet), you can guarantee they’re in for the long haul.

Naturally, considering the scope and caliber of Wes Anderson’s filmography, picking the finest Wes Anderson film of all time is nearly impossible—but that won’t stop The Washington Newsday crew from doing it. Continue reading for our top selections.

The Dispatch from France (2021)

Wes Anderson has returned with his typical symmetrical design to put a smile on cinemagoers’ cheeks with The French Dispatch, at a time when the world appears to be in disorder.

Naturally, it bears all the hallmarks of a Wes Anderson film. Those who aren’t aficionados will find it repetitive, but The French Dispatch’s anthology approach allows him to tell three engaging stories (and then some), each with unexpected visual gags, deliciously farfetched plots, and stylistically ambitious set pieces.

While several of Anderson's recent films boast the strongest ensemble cast ever assembled, The French Dispatch will be a tough act to follow.