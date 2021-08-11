The Best Rock Albums of the Twenty-First Century

Chuck Berry, as much as a single person can be regarded to have invented rock ‘n’ roll, is credited with its beginnings. Country rock, electronic rock, and industrial rock, to mention a few subgenres, have all emerged from the genre. Despite the fact that the genre has evolved throughout the years, many of the characteristics have remained the same, and bands continue to enthrall listeners with the fast-paced sounds of rock music.

According to Best Ever Albums, which evaluates albums based on their appearance and performance on 40,000 editorial and data-based charts, Stacker collated data on the top 50 rock albums from the twenty-first century (e.g., Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Billboard, etc.). Click here for a more detailed explanation of their methods.

These albums tell stories about the bands, the music, and the political and social situations in which they were recorded. They’ve topped the charts, won awards, become cult classics, and are fan favorites. Many bands have multiple albums on the list, even if their style has varied over time. On a list as wide and diversified as the genre itself, there are indie bands, lesser-known performers, and chart-topping artists. Join Stacker as he ranks the top 50 rock albums of the twentieth century.

You might also be interested in: 25 musicians who broke through barriers

The National’s “Trouble Will Find Me”

Score for Best Ever Albums: 6,842

User rating for Best Ever Albums: 80

All-time ranking: #287

#33 in the decade

Yearly ranking: #7

The year is 2013.

The National’s sixth studio album was a collaborative effort, including contributions from famous artists such as St. Vincent, Sufjan Stevens, and Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry. Trouble Will Find Me reached number one on the Billboard 200 and was nominated for a Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album. Matt Berninger’s powerful, emotive vocals and Bryan Devendorf’s inventive drumming have won critical and fan accolades for the self-referential record.

Honeybear, I adore you. Misty, by Father John

Score for Best Ever Albums: 7,018

User rating for Best Ever Albums: 81

All-time ranking: #278

#32 in the decade

Yearly ranking: #4

The year is 2015.

I Love You, Honeybear, Father John Misty’s second studio album, is quite different from his debut studio album, Fear Fun, which centered on folk music. This is a condensed version of the information.