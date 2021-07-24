The Best Horror Film for Every Horror Fan

Since 1896, when Georges Méliès’ haunted home chiller Le Manoir du Diable was originally produced, horror films have been around. Since then, the spine-tingling genre has been a staple of cinema, bringing revolutionary visual effects, horrific motifs, and plenty of subtext. But, no matter what form horror films take, their capacity to serve as cathartic, thrilling outlets for fundamental anxieties and insecurities is what keeps audiences returning for more.

Despite the fact that movie theaters are mostly closed due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, there are plenty of horror flicks accessible on streaming and demand to satisfy your frightening demands. Why not learn more about internationally recognized subgenres like as jidaigeki and giallo? While several critically acclaimed films (such as the crime drama Se7en or the action adventure Jurassic Park) may not appear to be horror films at first glance, they contain many of the qualities that make the genre so unforgettable.

However, with so many films available, determining the perfect type of horror film for each type of film lover can be tough. That’s why Stacker used the horror-focused website They Shoot Zombies, Don’t They? to compile data on horror films, weighing and aggregating ranks from over 2,900 editorial lists to obtain the final ranking of the top 1,000 horror films as of May 2020. Stacker compiled a ranking of the top films in each category of horror on the website using this information. With the exception of “Un Chien Andalou,” an experimental surrealist masterpiece by Salvador Dal and Luis Buel, all of the films on exhibit are feature-length. In total, about 7,900 films were assessed, with IMDb ratings and Metascores included for critical and popular context.

So grab a seat at the edge of your seat and read on to learn about the best types of horror films for any audience, from science fiction to slasher films.

The Exorcist: Possession (1973)

William Friedkin is the director.

User rating on IMDb: 8.0

81 on the Metascore scale

The film has a running time of 122 minutes.

This groundbreaking film got ten Academy Award nominations and was the first horror film to receive a Best Picture nomination. Based on a shaky foundation. This is a condensed version of the information.