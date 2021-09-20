The Best Fashion Moments From ‘Bridgerton’ As Netflix Show Wins Emmys

Netflix’s hit historical drama At last night’s Emmys, Bridgerton was nominated for 12 trophies. The only award it received, however, was for Outstanding Period And/Or Hairstyling.

Here are some of this website’s favorite hair and fashion moments from the show to cheer up any Bridgerton supporters who were dismayed by those 11 losses.

The Debutante Gown of Daphne Bridgerton

The first season of the show focused on Daphne Bridgerton’s debut as a debutante.

As she arrives at the palace to be introduced to Queen Charlotte, Daphne’s exquisite white regency gown sets the tone for the fashion to come.

She donned a simple diamond necklace and earrings with her gown, which was covered in gold embroidery.

It’s no surprise she was dubbed a “diamond of the first water” because she wore a gold tiara in her braided hair.

The Silver Season-Opening Showstopper of Lady Danbury

The debutante season officially begins with Lady Danbury’s ball, which is also the first occasion for the young girls to meet their mates.

Lady Danbury’s silver gown solidifies her standing as one of society’s most revered women as the hostess.

Promenade in the Park of the Featheringtons

The Featheringtons are not a family who is afraid to use bright colors.

Lady Featherington’s purple and gold gown and matching hat are surely a look that grabs attention when spending a day in the park seeking for husbands for her children.

Penelope, Prudence, and Phillipa, her debutante daughters, also look lovely in pink and purple tones with floral accents.

Yellow Gown by Marina Thompson

Marina Thompson wore a lovely and brilliant yellow gown to a ball in episode 3 as her quest for a suitor became more important.

Marina looks stunning with her curls done into an updo and accessorized with a diamond tiara, necklace, and earrings.

Eloise’s Floral Dress and Hair Ribbons

While the rest of town speculates on what the new Duke and Duchess of Hastings are up to on their honeymoon, the Bridgertons’ social itinerary remains unchanged.

Eloise looks stunning at a ball in London, wearing a cream gown with sheer sleeves and purple flowers, and matching her hair ribbons to the roses on her gown.

The Yellow Gown of Penelope Featherington

Penelope Featherington wears yellow outfits multiple times throughout the event, making her look like a ray of sunshine. This is a condensed version of the information.