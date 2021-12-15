The Best ‘Family Guy’ Christmas Specials, From Heartwarming to Ludicrous

To get into the holiday spirit, Christmas is the ideal time to watch festive-themed films and TV shows, and there are plenty to choose from.

Family Guy is one sitcom that features a number of Christmas specials that can be seen over and over again. There have been eight episodes themed on the holiday so far, with another slated to air on December 19.

The episodes range from thought-provoking to heartwarming, with a few even bordering on the absurd.

The Washington Newsday ranks the Christmas specials of the show from greatest to worst.

Season 9 of Road to the North Pole

The exploits of Stewie and Brian (Seth MacFarlane) are always the most appealing in the Family Guy canon, and the Christmas specials are no exception.

The two-part special “Road To The North Pole” follows the Griffin duo on a voyage to Santa’s Grotto, where Stewie prepares to murder Santa Claus.

When they arrive, however, they discover Santa and his elves are living in appalling conditions as a result of the world’s greed.

Over the seasons, Family Guy has had numerous amazing musical numbers, but “Christmas Time Is Killing Us” from the first episode is one of the greatest.

“Road To The North Pole” is not just amusing, but also thought-provoking in ways that one might not expect from an adult animated film.

Season 12 of Christmas Guy

Brian’s abrupt death was one of the most devastating events on Family Guy in recent years.

While the rest of the world lamented the cartoon dog’s death in Season 12, it turned out that he was only gone for a short time, as he was rescued in “Christmas Guy.”

Stewie, who had been missing his best friend, resolved to go back in time to save Brian from dying in a vehicle accident.

While the episode focused on Stewie’s efforts to save Brian, he also had some touching moments with Vinny, the Griffin family’s dog who was acquired after Brian’s death.

Season 3 of A Very Special Family Guy Freakin’ Christmas

The original Family Guy Christmas special is also one of the show’s funniest episodes.

When a variety of things go wrong in the Griffin household around Christmas, including Peter giving away all of the family's possessions, Lois loses her joyful spirit.