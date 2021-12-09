The Best Answers to the Question “Why Are You So Quiet?” were shared by Redditors.

After one member requested for the community’s greatest solutions to a popular question, “Why are you so quiet?” Redditors responded. The post, which can be viewed here, has gone viral, with over 15,000 upvotes and 6,000 responses as of this writing.

Being called “silent” can be a difficult situation to navigate, particularly in academic and professional environments. Those who are more introverted may suffer in a world that prizes extroverted and gregarious personality types. This is especially true for women, particularly women of color, who are obliged to exist in primarily white, masculine environments.

“There’s a significant amount of pressure for Black women, especially in white-dominated industries, to be extroverted,” wrote Rene Germain in Cosmopolitan U.K. this past October.

“It’s [weaponized]against us when Black women are introverted in the job,” Germain remarked. “Because we’re seen as anti-social and not team players, our work is disregarded, and our career suffers as a result.” When asked about one’s “quietness,” whether in a professional, social, or other environment, there are a variety of responses that one can make. Some Redditors, for example, believe that a clever answer is the best approach to deal with the potentially awkward question.

In a popular reply, u/ILUVMOVIESSS joked, “I was reared by abusive librarians.”

“I only talk to folks who have something worthwhile to say,” u/Evil Creamsicle explained.

“Once I said that it’s because I have nothing to say, and that remaining silent is preferable than risking offending or bothering someone,” u/5654326c replied, hinting snarkily.

Many others proposed responding with a different question: “Why are you so loud?”

Meanwhile, other people claimed that the ideal response to the question is to say nothing at all.

“The best response is no response,” u/gnomzy123 remarked. “Especially when matched with staring at them with a fully emotionless face,” u/Dinoclaire101 added. Some commenters, on the other hand, liked sincere explanations that reflected how the introvert might be experiencing.

If they do, ""I'm now digesting my day, I need time to sort things out," u/darkiya claimed that they tell people. Nothing is wrong, but I'm in desperate need of some alone time right now." Other commenters advised responding with something like, "I prefer to listen."