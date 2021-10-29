The Best and Scariest Horror Movies to Give You Nightmares This Halloween.

Halloween is just around the corner, and the ghoulish among us have already made plans to hole down for the weekend and scare ourselves to death.

Of course, what is terrible to one person may be insignificant to another. Devout Catholics may quake in their seats when they watch The Exorcist, while others may find themselves giggling at the various alarming things Linda Blair’s character does, especially because the crucial moments have been (almost literally) parodied to death.

With that in mind, we asked The Washington Newsday’s culture writers to name some of their favorite horror films – the ones they love the most, the ones that scare them the most, or the diabolically combined of the two that horror fans seek – that they find themselves returning to Halloween after Halloween.

The Ascension (2005)

The term “claustrophobic” is thrown about a lot to characterize any horror film with a dark, enclosed location, but it’s actually justified in The Descent. Neil Marshall’s film is painfully stifling, focusing on a gang of thrill-seeking adrenaline seekers who go spelunking in an undiscovered cave network.

Apart from the fantastic performances and well-crafted storyline, what makes this film so successful is how grounded and authentic the setting is. Despite the fact that you are looking at a soundstage, you never get the idea that you are looking at one (with each scene being comprised of the same handful of rocks rearranged in different layouts). It’s suffocatingly claustrophobic, and the only light you have comes from inadequate head torches.

It’s difficult to imagine a more upsetting scenario than the protagonists becoming caught in tiny quarters, losing their bearings, and suffering severe injuries. Then, about halfway through, you discover that things could become considerably worse, as it turns out that something primeval is waiting in the shadows. The Descent then transforms into a whole other kind of horror film, but one that is no less horrifying.

RECORD (2007)

By the late 2000s, the novelty of found footage had worn off, and there were very few examples. This is a condensed version of the information.