The Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers in the United States in 2022

This website has teamed up with Statista to rate America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers for the year 2022. The greatest ambulatory surgery facilities in the 25 states with the most centers will be recognized with this award. You will be asked to provide recommendations for Ambulatory Surgery Centers during the survey. Please keep in mind that recommendations for other institutions (such as hospital outpatient departments) will be ignored.

In light of the current scenario, our website and Statista are particularly interested in learning how each ambulatory surgery center handled the COVID-19 incident. You will have the opportunity to evaluate how each of your recommended ambulatory surgery centers is addressing the situation throughout this survey.

To participate, please click on the following link:

PARTICIPATE BY CLICKING HERE