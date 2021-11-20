The Best Alexander McQueen Looks on Kate Middleton.

After wearing Alexander McQueen on her wedding day, Kate Middleton has continued to dazzle in the designer’s creations.

As Britain paused to honor its war dead last week, the Duchess of Cambridge wore Alexander McQueen twice in four days.

Her affection for the designer goes back at least ten years, since she wore a gown designed by Sarah Burton, the designer’s creative director, for her 2011 royal wedding to Prince William.

Remembrance Sunday with Kate Middleton Coat by Alexander McQueen On November 14, the Duchess of Cambridge donned a military-inspired Alexander McQueen coat to commemorate Remembrance Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth II had just canceled her appearance that morning, leaving Kate, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to observe the service.

In 2018, Kate donned the same coat with a different cap for Remembrance Day.

At the Imperial War Museum, Kate Middleton

During a visit to the Imperial War Museum on Wednesday, November 10, Kate Middleton wore an Alexander McQueen top with a military and nautical theme underneath a navy blue Catherine Walker coat.

The Duchess of Cambridge also officially opened the Second World War Galleries and the Holocaust Galleries while she was in town.

A separate show, Generations: Portraits of Holocaust Survivors, has two of her own photographs.

Steve Frank and Yvonne Bernstein, Holocaust survivors, were also among the people she met.

The Alexander McQueen BAFTAs Dress worn by Kate Middleton

In February 2020, weeks before COVID-19 shutdown, Kate Middleton walked the red carpet for the BAFTAs in a white and gold Alexander McQueen gown.

As she accompanied husband Prince William to the awards presentation, Britain’s counterpart to the Oscars, the duchess donned a Van Cleef & Arpels necklace and earrings and wore her hair in an updo.

To Trooping the Color, Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen

In 2019, the duchess donned an Alexander McQueen bright yellow coat dress and a Philip Treacy hat to Trooping the Color.

The event is Queen Elizabeth II’s annual birthday procession, and every year the royal family watches a fly-past from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Kate was photographed watching the procession with her husband, Prince William, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The Royal Visit of Kate Middleton to Belgium

Kate wore an Alexander McQueen coat. This is a condensed version of the information.