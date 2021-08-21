The Behind-the-Scenes Look at 25 Great Hip-Hop Albums

The stories are usually told through song. Those who started the hip-hop genre were simply delivering their own stories over the sounds of their favorite vintage music. Funky oldies samples coupled with drum machine noises became iconic tracks that alarmed parents everywhere. Rappers have their own problems with recording, ranging from drug use to credit card theft to FBI problems, but not all of the albums on this list have such a bleak history.

One of the albums on this list was written by a preteen before she began selling records, while others were the result of sisterhood and family bonding. To create the music we appreciate today, each musician used their own unique recording approach and had the help of their pals.

Stacker compiled a list of 25 significant albums with distinctive backstories using a variety of sources, including verified annotators on Genius and music journals such as Vibe and Rolling Stone.

For special album anniversaries, artists like André 3000 and De La Soul have reminisced with music journalists about their production process. In a rare video interview, Eve, who ruled the rap game in her heyday, also discussed her strategy. These albums, taken together, represent the story of hip-hop from its beginnings to its current controversies. The stories behind these albums will appeal to hip-hop enthusiasts everywhere, even if some are a little more shocking than others.

Continue reading to find out which hip-hop albums have the most memorable studio stories.

You might also be interested in: Most well-known musicians born in the same year as you

Fugees’ ‘The Score’

The Grammy-winning hip-hop duo Fugees recorded their second and final album in a basement in New Jersey where Wyclef, the group’s creator, lived with other Haitian family members. The Booga Basement was where producers John Forté, Jerry Wonder, and Salaam Remi would test out beats on “20 or 30” of their buddies, according to Forté. And Lauryn Hill, dubbed the “perfectionist,” would return the next day to the basement to re-record harmonies until they were good enough to make the final cut of big songs like “Ready or Not” and “Killing Me Softly,” which. This is a condensed version of the information.