‘The Beatles: Get Back’: Brian Epstein, the ‘Fifth Beatle,’ Dies.

As demonstrated in the new Disney+ documentary series The Beatles: Get Back, Brian Epstein’s legacy within The Beatles was still felt by the band years after his death.

Epstein, along with Paul McCartney, Jon Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, was The Beatles’ manager and a driving influence behind their success, earning him the moniker “Fifth Beatle.” He died in 1967, at the age of 32, while the band was still in its prime.

Peter Jackson’s seven-hour, three-part documentary The Beatles: Get Back, which is now available to see, mentions him multiple times.

What caused Brian Epstein’s death?

When Epstein died on August 27, 1967, the Beatles were on a retreat in Bangor, Wales. At the time of his death, he was 32 years old.

He died as a result of an unintentional sedative overdose from the medicine Carbrital. He allegedly took six Carbritals to try to sleep, which would have been typical if not for the fact that they lowered his tolerance when paired with alcohol.

Epstein had been in the Priory facility a few days previously, attempting to overcome his insomnia and amphetamine addiction.

Mentions of Brian Epstein in The Beatles: Return the favor. Epstein’s contribution to The Beatles’ rise from young Quarrymen to international sensations is portrayed in the opening montage of The Beatles: Get Back. He was a local record store owner who offered to become their manager, and footage from an interview shows Epstein praising The Beatles’ “music, their beat, and sense of fun onstage.” Epstein’s death in 1967 is revealed on the main page of the British tabloid the Daily Mirror.

Later in the documentary, McCartney discusses how The Beatles haven’t been fully functional since his death.

The influence of Brian Epstein on music

In January 1962, Epstein signed The Beatles and became their manager on a five-year deal, despite having never managed a band before.

He went on to sign a number of musicians from the Liverpool area, all of them were from the north west of England. Gerry and the Pacemakers, Cilla Black, and Tommy Quickly were among his performers.

In 2014, he was inducted into the “Non-Performers’ Section” of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

In a 1970 interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Lennon stated that Epstein's death was the