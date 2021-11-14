The Beagle who was rescued from an animal testing facility will spend Thanksgiving in his new home.

A Beagle who spent the first eight years of his life in a cage at a facility that provides laboratories with canines for animal experimentation is now free and looking forward to celebrating Thanksgiving with his new family.

Samson grew up surrounded by the concrete, steel, and commotion of 5,000 beagles housed in cages at Envigo, a major international distributor of dogs used in research.

According to PETA, during his time there, Samson father hundreds of puppies and, like all the other dogs there, lived a horrible, lonely existence.

His condition, as well as the plight of all the other dogs at the facility, has been made worse.