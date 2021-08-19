The Battle for Syesha Mercado’s Children: A Timeline of Events

Syesha Mercado’s campaign to return her two children resumed this week during a press conference on August 17, during which she wept as she complained about missing out on “many priceless moments” with them at this time.

At a roadside check in Florida this week, the former American Idol finalist lost custody of her two young children, including her newborn daughter.

At the time of publishing, a GoFundMe page put up by Mercado to help cover legal bills for her battle had raised more than $424,700, more than double the $200,000 goal.

On August 18, Florida’s WWSB reported that Mercado and her partner Tyron Deener’s legal counsel said: “Two excessively aggressive kid removals from a loving household have caused immeasurable suffering to Syesha and her family.”

“Syesha and Tyron are prepared to combat the legal system’s bigotry and oppression alongside their lawyers,” the statement read.

We take a look at what happened before both of the couple’s children were taken away.

Son Amen’Ra is evaluated at the hospital on February 26.

Mercado took Amen’Ra, who was 13 months old at the time, to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida for a “basic consultation,” according to a May 2021 statement from “We Have the Right to Be Right,” an activist group lobbying for the family.

Mercado was seeking for assistance with her son, who had recently transitioned from breastfeeding to solid foods and bottle feeding.

On March 11th, Child Protective Services (CPS) will take Amen’Ra.

According to the activist group’s statement, Mercado was questioned by child protection investigator Danielle McCoy and armed officers after she allegedly denied her kid a B12 shot. As a result, Manatee Child Protective Services (CPS) alerted Mercado that her son will be taken into custody.

CPS accused Mercado and her partner of withholding their kid a “B12 shot that was a matter of life and death, which is an absolute lie,” according to Mercado’s GoFundMe page.

She stated on the GoFundMe website, “We never refused a B12 shot, and at no point was he on the verge of death.”

Mercado and Deener, Amen’Ra’s father and a child welfare professional, were ordered to leave by Pinellas County Police. This is a condensed version of the information.