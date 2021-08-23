The battle between Florida school districts and Ron DeSantis over mask mandates has finally reached the courts.

The Associated Press stated that many Florida school districts are fighting Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’ executive order prohibiting schools from adopting mask regulations due to COVID-19.

A three-day hearing is underway in Leon County Circuit Court to evaluate a complaint filed by Florida parents contesting DeSantis’ mandate that parents, not schools, determine whether their children wear masks.

As the COVID-19 Delta variation spreads across the state, at least seven Florida school districts with a combined student population of over one million disregarded DeSantis’ directive as of Monday morning.

“Our schools are not safe and secure because of the Delta variety unless everyone wears a mask,” said Charles Dodson, a former judge who is assisting the parents in their complaint. “It is, without a doubt, an emergency.”

Pro-mask parents are pitted against the governor and state education officials throughout the three-day session.

In Florida, where the school year is already disrupted, the extremely contagious Delta form has produced a surge in infections, hospitalizations, and fatalities.

After classroom exposures caused them to send thousands of students and hundreds of teachers and staff into isolation or quarantine, some districts belatedly began adopting masks, as advised by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and numerous medical groups.

Some districts have scheduled votes on the topic for the near future. State education officials have threatened to sanction districts that do not comply with the directive, claiming that they are breaking state law if they do not enable parents to opt their children out for whatever reason.

In an opening speech, Dodson stated that the Delta version has a bigger impact on children than the prior virus strain and puts them at more danger in crowded schools.

According to Dodson, the Florida Constitution and state law provide local school boards the ability to decide on health and safety issues that affect their pupils. He requested the judge to overturn DeSantis’ decision.

“Each local school board, and only each local school board, should be free to decide whether or not masks should be required in each district,” Dodson added.

The governor’s decision, according to a lawyer for the defendants—DeSantis, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, the state school board, and the state education department—is consistent with the state constitution and law, particularly the Parents Bill of Rights, which went into effect in July.

