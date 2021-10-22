The Baldwin shooting sheds light on 222 workplace deaths in the United States alone this year.

The news of actor Alec Baldwin’s fatal shooting incident has brought to light just how dangerous workplaces can be.

According to data from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, 222 people have died at work-related facilities this year alone, according to The Washington Newsday.

Over the last five years, there have been 5,255 workplace fatalities in the United States.

When compared to other states, the number of deaths in Texas this year has been shockingly high. In 2021, the state reported 39 work-related fatalities, with Illinois and Florida reporting the second and third greatest numbers of deaths, respectively, with 16 and 15 fatalities.

New York and Ohio, each with 11, and Tennessee, with 10, were the only other states to report ten or more work-related deaths this year.

Baldwin killed the film’s director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, and badly injured the director, Joel Souza, when he shot a pretend handgun on a movie set in New Mexico on Thursday.

Only one other work-related fatality has been reported in New Mexico this year, when a construction worker was crushed between an aerial lift and a transmission pole in January.

As of Friday morning, the specifics of what happened on the set of Baldwin’s film “Rust” remained unknown, but the fatal occurrence has acted as a sobering reminder of the significance of workplace safety and the hazards that the filmmaking industry, in particular, faces.

According to an older Associated Press article, at least 43 individuals died on film and television sets in the United States between 1990 and 2016, with more than 150 more suffering life-altering injuries.

Those data, too, don’t capture the whole story, according to the research.

Several deadly accidents in the United States were missing from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s database, including the death of actor Brandon Lee in 1993, which has reappeared in the wake of Thursday’s revelation in New Mexico.

After an actor fired a gun at him on the set of “The Crow,” Bruce Lee’s only son died. The other actor thought the gun was filled with blanks, but a bullet trapped in the barrel was accidentally released, killing Lee.

