The Backstory of ‘Toy Story’s’ Space Ranger Will Be Explored in the New Buzz Lightyear Film.

Lightyear, the Toy Story origin story that no one realized they needed, will hit theaters in 2022.

The first teaser trailer for the Buzz Lightyear film has been released online, and it contains plenty of details that hint at the plot. Chris Evans has taken up the primary role in Lightyear, replacing Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear’s voice.

“The ultimate genesis story of Buzz Lightyear—the hero who inspired the toy—introducing the renowned Space Ranger who would win generations of fans,” Disney said of Lightyear.

What Happens in the Trailer for ‘Lightyear’?

Although there isn’t much dialogue in the teaser trailer, the photos exhibited reveal a lot of information.

As soon as we see his dog tags, we’re introduced to Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear. They also claim he has the blood type O. He’s wearing his iconic purple head protection, but instead of the white and green space suit we’re used to from Toy Story, he’s wearing a lot more subdued space suit.

Buzz blasts off into space in a massive operation before maybe engaging lightspeed and travelling even deeper into the stars. His spaceship is heading towards the sun and appears to be orbiting the planet’s surface.

Back on Earth, Buzz may be seen gazing up at the sky from his window. He’s also wearing a shirt that says “Property of Star Command,” which is an entity we’ve heard a lot about in Toy Story.

We also get to meet several new characters, some of whom are human and others who aren’t. Throughout the trailer, our hero is interacted with by a mechanical cat, a robot that looks like Wall-E, and a green tentacled monster.

Buzz’s renowned green and white space suit emerges as the teaser builds to a climax, with David Bowie’s “Starman” playing in the background. However, he isn’t the only one wearing it; a female astronaut appears to be wearing the identical outfit.

The sole words of speech spoken in the trailer are then heard. She extends her hand and holds out her finger, saying “to infinity,” to which Buzz responds by touching fingers and stating “and…” The trailer concludes with a black screen revealing the summer 2022 release date.

What Does the ‘Lightyear’ Trailer Leave Out?

