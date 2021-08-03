The Backlash Against Meghan Markle Didn’t Stop HBO’s “The Prince” From Targeting Royals

The Prince, an HBO spoof, mocks Prince George two years after the show’s writer admitted that Instagram posts regarding the young royal risked kicking Meghan Markle when she was down.

Gary Janetti’s latest series, which debuted just a few days ago on Netflix, has already been dubbed “disturbing and twisted” by the British press.

The comedy portrays Prince George as an acid-tongued brat, depicts Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, smacking Prince Charles, and makes jokes about Prince Philip’s declining health.

After a month in the hospital, where he had a heart operation, Queen Elizabeth II’s 73-year-old husband died in April.

The author of Prince Philip Revealed, Ingrid Seward, told This website that she thought the series would offend the Cambridge family.

“Lampooning youngsters is a little low,” she said. I believe they would be irritated by it. Imagine if it was one of your children, and someone created a particularly vile cartoon depicting your child as obnoxious and spoilt.”

Janetti, on the other hand, is no stranger to controversy, having received backlash for his Instagram posts from Meghan’s Sussex Squad online fan base.

On social media, the Family Guy writer ran a similar joke in which he shared photographs of Prince George and Meghan alongside spoof words from the future monarch.

“There is ONE star in this family, b****,” one caption read.

Meghan was also seen clutching a bouquet of flowers, with the remark “Those flowers seem cheap.” “Exactly like you.”

Another had a title implying that Prince Harry thought it was crucial to introduce Meghan to Prince George.

“And I’m sick to my stomach over having to cancel at the last minute,” the caption said. Maybe we could postpone it for when you’re dreaming.”

In a story that included images of the Instagram posts, fan blog Meghanpedia speculated he might receive the “2019 Most Self-Serving Hypocrite award.”

However, after Meghan addressed her struggles with living in the spotlight in a 2019 ITV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Janetti shifted the tone of his posts.

He told People at the time, “I haven’t actually watched [the ITV documentary], so I don’t really know that much about it, but it feels like they’re having a tough time—I suppose that’s the essence.” This is a condensed version of the information.