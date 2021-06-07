The Australian government’s prohibition on international travel is upheld by the court.

A challenge to the federal government’s draconian ability to restrict most individuals from leaving the country in order to avoid bringing Covid-19 home has been dismissed by an Australian court.

Australia is the only developed democracy that prohibits citizens and permanent residents from leaving the country unless they can demonstrate “extraordinary circumstances” and a “compelling reason.”

Since March 2020, the majority of Australians have been stranded on their island nation due to a government emergency order issued under the formidable Biosecurity Act.

LibertyWorks, a libertarian advocacy group, presented their case before the Federal Court’s full bench.