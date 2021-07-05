The Aughts Interview with Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. has gone viral.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., have gone viral for their wildly divergent interpretations of the famous Scooby-Doo cartoon.

The couple, who have been married since 2002, played love partners Daphne Blake and Fred Jones in two live-action adaptations of the animated hit, Scooby-Doo (2002) and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004).

A retro video of the couple promoting their work on the big screen version of the cute dog detective went viral over the Fourth of July weekend, with fans enjoying their contrasted takes on the lovable dog detective.

Gellar is seen waxing lyrical about how “ahead of its time” the original Scooby-Doo cartoon series was at the start of the video.

The actress stated, “It offered so much more than every other animation.” “It was so forward-thinking. They worked hard to figure out the plot, and it wasn’t gender-specific. It wasn’t a cartoon for males or girls, or anything like that.”

The camera then switches to Prinze, who is shown remarking, very casually, “It was a talking dog, you know what I mean?”

@darkosfilm, who shared the video on Twitter and has nearly 5 million views, commented on the unintended humor aspect of the little footage, writing: “this video still has no business being so funny.”

Scooby-Doo, which first aired in 1969, starred Fred Jones, Daphne Blake, Velma Dinkley, and Shaggy Rogers as teen detectives who worked alongside their talking Great Dane, Scooby-Doo, to solve crimes.

Over the years, the enduring series has spawned a slew of spinoffs, including Gellar and Prinze’s flicks, which also starred Matthew Lillard (Shaggy) and Linda Cardellini (Velma).

Before going on to co-star in the Scooby-Doo flicks, Gellar and Prinze met while working on the 1997 thriller I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Fans shouldn’t expect to see the attractive twosome share the silver screen again anytime soon, according to Gellar in a 2019 interview with Us Weekly.

“I mean, right now we don’t work at the same time anyway, so that would never happen,” Gellar told the publication, citing their parental obligations of daughter Charlotte, 11, and son Rocky, 8. This is a condensed version of the information.