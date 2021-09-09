The Attack on the Twin Towers and the Pentagon is seen in an Iron Man cartoon from 1994.

A 1994 Iron Man cartoon episode depicting a planned attack on both the World Trade Center and the Pentagon has reappeared online.

@marina0swald shared a clip from the episode on Twitter, describing it as “an unidentified military jet” firing missiles at the twin towers while the main villain “flies an invisible plane into the Pentagon.”

An air traffic controller can be seen in the video warning that a “unidentified war plane is flying for New York City,” before his supervisor takes up a red phone and shouts “Mayday!” into it. Mayday! The city of New York is under siege!”

An unidentified military airplane fires missiles at the twin towers in this Iron Man animation from 1994, and the main villain flies an invisible plane into the Pentagon.

twitter.com/ed5zTxs3r6

Marina Oswald (@marina0swald) is not the genuine Marina Oswald (@marina0swald). 6th of September, 2021

Missiles are launched in an attempt to stop the plane in its tracks, but they are deflected by a force field before the plane conducts a series of attacks on two skyscrapers that seem very similar to the World Trade Center.

The video then goes to a later scene in the show in which the Mandarin, the main villain, outlines his plan to “strike at the heart of American security” by demolishing the Pentagon in one “quick and lethal blow.”

He demonstrates his idea by flying a model plane into a miniature facsimile of the Pentagon, which explodes when it hits it.

More than 122,000 people have watched the eerily predictive animated film online.

One Twitter user, raemehling, commented on the video, pointing out that the twin towers appear in an episode of the Fantastic Four animated series, when they are depicted crumbling.

They also mentioned a 1995 episode of the Spider-Man cartoon in which a helicopter is hijacked and flown into a skyscraper on purpose.

Another user, jalefkowit, speculated that the diverse images arose from Al Qaeda’s initial attack on the buildings.

He continues, “In 1993, Al Qaeda attempted to destroy the World Trade Center with a truck bomb attack, which apparently is what lay beneath all this mid-’90s cultural output.”

In a 1994 Fantastic, our two favorite towers appear falling. This is a condensed version of the information.