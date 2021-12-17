The Assault Allegations Article by Chris Noth and Beverly Johnson has resurfaced.

Following the sexual assault allegations against Chris Noth, a newspaper clipping from the 1990s has surfaced.

The story, which contains allegations made against the actor by his ex-girlfriend Beverly Johnson, has gone viral on social media, with Diet Prada, which is operated by fashion industry veterans Tony Liu and Lindsey Schuyler, sharing it with their 2.9 million Instagram followers. Since then, the post has received over 60,000 likes.

The headline of The National Enquirer from 1995 says, “Top Model Battered By Law & Order Star.”

From 1990 until 1995, the model and actress dated the Sex and the City star for five years.

