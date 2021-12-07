The ‘Asianfishing’ controversy involving Ariana Grande is explained.

Ariana Grande has been accused of “Asianfishing” after new photographs surfaced of her wearing makeup that appeared to imitate Asian characteristics.

A photoshoot starring the 28-year-old pop diva went viral on social media earlier this month after photographer Katia Temkin tweeted it.

The “Thank U, Next” singer was photographed wearing a green oversized blazer with a white ascot tied in a bow around her neck.

Her eye form looks to be different in the images, according to several individuals.

“Ariana Grande genuinely said, ‘OK great, I’m done trying to be Hispanic, this time I’ll pretend to be Asian,'” one tweet says.

One commenter on Reddit made the following observation: “Every celebrity has undergone plastic surgery, but something about Ari’s has been bothering me lately. The excessive eyebrow lift, in which she has really transformed the shape of her brows from arched (as seen in the image I referenced) to straight, as is common in East Asia.

“Her eyes appear less round and narrower as a result of the way she snaps images from particular angles (low) or wears cosmetics in a way that conceals her eyelids, giving a mono lid look. Her charming meek innocent’sex kitten’ attitude, which is a fetishization of East Asian women, and the way she’s so tiny and petite now, which is a cliché of East Asian women.” “D*mn ariana grande collects races like infinity stones… was dressing up as black and latina not enough, now she’s going to try on being asian?” says another tweet. When influencer Oli London weighed in and praised Grande’s beauty in the photographs, the debate heated up even more.

Ariana definitely aspires to be Asian, and I congratulate her on COMING OUT and living her best life. Asian World Supremacy! Every day, the TRANSRACIAL movement gains momentum. #ArianaGrande #Transracial pic.twitter.com/SakgdLdUb9 3 December 2021 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) The white British influencer is well-known for undergoing considerable plastic surgery to resemble Jimin, a member of the K-pop group BTS, and now claims to be "transracial." "Ariana definitely aspires to be Asian, and I congratulate her on COMING OUT and living her best life. Asian World Supremacy! Every day, the TRANSRACIAL movement gains momentum.