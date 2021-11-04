The Armorer on ‘Rust’ claims she checked the rounds before handing the gun over to the Assistant Director.

While the inquiry into the Rust film set continues, the armorer on set is defending herself, claiming that she inspected the pistol prior to the incident.

Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed’s lawyer released a statement detailing her activities on the day cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was mistakenly shot to death. The measures she reportedly took leading up to the incident were detailed in the report.

“Hannah kept guns locked up, including throughout lunch on the day in issue [October 21], and she directed her department to watch the cart with the guns when she was called away for other responsibilities or on a lunch break,” Albuquerque lawyer Jason Bowles said in a statement.

Bowles also claimed that his client took all necessary precautions to assure the cast and crew’s safety. The statement said, “Hannah did everything in her ability to assure a safe set.” “She looked over the bullets she had placed into the guns that day. She constantly went through the rounds with a fine-toothed comb.” Investigators on the set of Rust allegedly discovered 500 rounds of ammunition, consisting of “a mix of blanks, dummy shots, and what seemed to be live rounds,” according to the Associated Press. A dozen revolvers and a rifle were also seized.

Gutierrez Reed’s attorneys have previously claimed that their client was unaware of the live rounds’ origin. The inquiry into the shooting on the Rust set is still underway.

“The important question is who put things in there and why,” Gutierrez Reed said in a statement.

Before presenting the pistol to assistant director David Halls, she inspected the bullets “by spinning the cylinder and showing him all of the rounds and then handed him the firearm,” according to the statement.

According to Gutierrez Reed’s statement, “no one could have predicted or considered that someone would add live rounds into this set.”

“She provided guns training for the actors as well as Mr. Baldwin,” according to the statement, “she advocated for more training days, and she routinely emphasized to never point a firearm at a person.”

Attorneys for Gutierrez Reed criticized producers for harmful working conditions on October 29.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza of Santa Fe County stated that there was “some complacency.” This is a condensed version of the information.