The Apple TV Series ‘Mr. Corman’ has a release date, cast, trailer, and plot starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Mr. Corman, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Arturo Castro, and Debra Winger, is an anticipated comedy series on Apple TV. Gordon-Levitt conceived, wrote, directed, and stars in the series, which follows Josh Corman, a 30-year-old teacher and wannabe rock singer, as he strives for the “ideal existence.” This page contains all of the information you need for Mr. Corman, including the premiere date, cast, trailer, plot, and more.

When will ‘Mr. Corman’ be available on Apple TV+?

The long wait for Joseph Gordon Levitt’s comeback to television is nearly over.

Mr. Corman’s first two episodes will launch on Apple TV+ on August 6.

The series consists of ten episodes, with the remaining eight appearing on Apple TV+ every Friday.

After a seven-day free trial, you may subscribe to Apple TV+ for $4.99 per month to watch Mr. Corman.

Who is in the Mr. Corman cast?

He portrays Josh Corman, a musician who became a public school teacher in the San Fernando Valley and is dealing with long-term anxiety.

Victor, Josh’s best friend and roommate, is played by Arturo Castro.

Dax is played by Logic, an American rapper and producer, while Megan is played by Juno Temple, Josh’s ex-fiancée.

In Mr. Corman, Oscar-nominated actress Debra Winger plays Josh’s mother and close friend Ruth.

Jamie Chung, Veronica Falcon, Shannon Woodward, and Hugo Weaving all star in the film.

What exactly is Mr. Corman all about?

Mr. Corman tells the narrative of Josh Corman, an ambitious and self-described failing musician on the edge of having a midlife crisis.

He’s dealing with worry and a sense of failure while attempting to strike a balance between his happiness and his aspirations.

Josh’s life, his friends, his family, his highs and lows as he plunges headfirst into everything from awkward sexual encounters to full-fledged panic attacks, is chronicled in this series.

“Mr. Corman follows the days and nights of Josh Corman (played by Gordon-Levitt), an artist by heart but not by trade,” according to the series’ premise. He teaches fifth grade at a public school in the San Fernando Valley after a failed attempt at a career in music.

"His ex-fiancée Megan has moved out, and he has a new girlfriend.