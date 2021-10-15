The anti-vaccine storyline in Season 3 of ‘YOU’ was a coincidence, according to the showrunner.

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) and Victoria Pedretti (Victoria Pedretti) would go to any length to protect their infant son Henry, and the depths to which they are willing to go are revealed in season 3, episode 3 of YOU.

Joe and Love attended a birthday party for one of their neighbors earlier in the season, which was attended by Madre Linda’s elite. Their son Henry was diagnosed with measles a few days later and was seriously ill in the hospital, struggling for his life.

Henry caught measles from Gil’s (Mackenzie Astin) unvaccinated daughters, as revealed at the end of episode 3. Gil apologized to Love in her bakery after Henry’s recuperation and explained his anti-vaccine stance.

Love, he confessed: “Our female companions were relatively insignificant. We don’t expect you to hold it against us. We simply don’t believe in giving children harmful injections that they don’t need to battle diseases that their bodies were designed to resist. Of course, we do not pass judgment on those who do so.” In classic Love form, she beat Gil over the head with a rolling pin and imprisoned him in the iconic glass cage in the bakery’s dungeon, outraged that he put Henry’s life in peril.

YOU’s anti-vaccine plot could not be more culturally relevant. Governments all over the world are attempting to combat the coronavirus epidemic with a vaccine program that has been met with resistance from some who refuse to receive the injection.

Anti-vaccination sentiment is not a new phenomena. For a variety of reasons, some parents refuse to vaccinate their children, putting their children at risk of catching measles, a highly infectious and sometimes fatal disease.

The anti-vaccine narrative in YOU was not deliberate, according to showrunner Sera Gamble, and was simply a happenstance during the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic.

She stated, ” “In the case of the measles episode, we opened the writer’s room in February 2020, well before the pandemic began, and we were all present.

"Conversations about 'what worries you the most as a parent?' sparked the concept for that narrative. And many parents' first response was, "If my child is sick and I can't help them," which is correct.